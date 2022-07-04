Routine Independence Day Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY: Today will be a near repeat of what we saw on Sunday. It will be hot, humid, and there will be scattered to numerous showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Most of the storm activity will dissipate before the fireworks shows, but there will be a small chance of rain until the late-night hours. Lows will be in the lower to mid 70s.

REST OF THIS WEEK: The forecast doesn’t change that much at all for the rest of the week, temperatures will be getting hotter. Isolated to scattered afternoon showers and storms possible on Tuesday, with highs in the lower to mid 90s. Same story for Wednesday, with highs in the lower to mid 90s. And again on Thursday, with highs in the lower to mid 90s. We’ll have a good chance of scattered showers and storms on Friday afternoon, as highs will be in the lower to mid 90s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday look to be pretty similar as well. Scattered afternoon showers and storms on both days, with the higher chances on Saturday. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s on Saturday, and in the upper 80s to the lower 90s on Sunday.

THE TROPICS: All us quiet and not tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five days for the North Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Have an incredible and safe Independence Day!!!

Ryan