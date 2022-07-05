Alabama State Announces Death of Football Player

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State University has announced the death of sophomore linebacker Awysum Harris of Decatur.

“The Athletic Department mourns the loss of one of its talented student- athletes, and our deepest sympathy is extended to his family,” said Athletic Director, Dr. Jason Cable, in a statement.

Cable, Head Coach Eddie Robinson and ASU President Quinton T. Ross, Jr. met with the football team Sunday evening.

“Our team is really hurting right now. As a matter of fact, all of us are heartbroken by this loss,” said Robinson. “Tonight, we prayed together and comforted one another. We will all continue to keep the Harris family in our thoughts and prayers.”

On-campus counseling services are available for coaches, staff and student-athletes. The cause of Harris’ death has not been announced.

Harris played for Austin High School in Decatur and played in four ASU games.