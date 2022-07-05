COVID-19 Numbers Slowly Rising Again After Holiday

by Ja Nai Wright

With many people traveling and enjoying the summertime and holidays COVID is taking a back seat in people’s minds, but experts say were not in the clear yet and that people should remain steadfast when prioritizing their health. Since many people are using at home testing and other tools, the positive case numbers the state gets aren’t as accurate as previous years.

“Again you have so many people testing at home doing antigen tests. I think there are a lot of people probably now who are so used to COVID that they may get mild symptoms and know they have COVID and don’t even bother getting tested you know as opposed to a year ago when everybody was going to get tested for any symptoms.”

Dr. Harris says the best way for them to keep track of COVID now is through recorded Hospitalizations.

“One is the number of people that are hospitalized and then the other one are deaths that are reported due to COVID you know those are events that get reported to us we feel like its done consistently and logically and we feel good about you know the numbers that we get from them.”

Now that we are in the second half of the year many of the vaccinations done early in 2022 may no longer be as effective.

“by the time we get to the fall you know a lot of that immunity is going to be gone.”

Dr. Harris says that the amount of boosters people get may be similar to the flu shot meaning they may have to get boosted at least once a year. He also says its important to make sure that kids are safe before returning to school in the fall.

“Please consider getting your kids vaccinated talk to your pediatrician ask them what they think you ought to do getting good advice from the people that know you and your family and try to get that done before school comes back into session.”

Below is a List of Locations for ‘Back to School’ Vaccinations:

Autauga County Health Department, 219 N. Court St., Prattville

Monday, June 27, 1-4 p.m.

Monday, July 11, 9 a.m.-12 noon

Call (334) 361-3743 for more information.

Bullock County Health Department, 674 Hicks Industrial Blvd., Union Springs

Monday, June 27, 1-4 p.m.

Monday, July 11, 9 a.m.-12 noon

Call (334) 738-3030 for more information.

Chambers County Health Department, 4 Medical Park, Valley

Monday, June 27, 1-4 p.m.

Monday, July 11, 9 a.m.-12 noon

Call (334) 756-0758 for more information.

Elmore County Health Department, 6501 US Highway 231, Wetumpka

Friday, July 8, 9 a.m.-12 noon

Friday, July 22, 1-4 p.m.

Call (334) 567-1171 for more information.

Lee County Health Department, 1801 Corporate Drive, Opelika

Friday, July 8, 1-4 p.m.

Friday, July 22, 9 a.m.-12 noon

Call (334) 745-5765 for more information.

Lowndes County Health Department, 507 E. Tuskeena St., Hayneville

Friday, July 8, 9 a.m.-12 noon

Friday, July 22, 1-4 p.m.

Call (334) 548-2564 for more information.

Macon County Health Department, 812 Hospital Road, Tuskegee

Friday, July 8, 9 a.m.-12 noon

Friday, July 22, 1-4 p.m.

Call (334) 727-1800 for more information.

Montgomery County Health Department, 3060 Mobile Highway, Montgomery

Monday, June 27, 9 a.m.-12 noon

Monday, July 11, 1-4 p.m.

Call (334) 293-6400 for more information.

Russell County Health Department, 1850 Crawford Road, Phenix City

Friday, July 8, 1-4 p.m.

Friday, July 22, 9 a.m.-12 noon

Call (334) 297-0251 for more information.

Tallapoosa County Health Department (both locations)

2078 Sportplex Blvd, Alexander City

Monday, June 27, 9 a.m.-12 noon

Monday, July 11, 1-4 p.m.

Call (256) 329-0531 for more information.

220 W. LaFayette St., Dadeville

Friday, July 8, 1-4 p.m.

Friday, July 22, 9 a.m.-12 noon

Call (256) 825-9203 for more information.