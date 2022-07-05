Funeral Arrangements Announced for Bibb County Deputy Shot on Duty

by Alabama News Network Staff

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Johnson, who died after being shot on Wednesday, June 29.

He died at UAB Medical Center the following day.

Johnson was 32 years old and was a seven-year veteran of the sheriff’s office.

He and investigator Chris Poole were shot on Highway 25 in the Cahaba River Wildlife Management Area in the Brierfield area during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle. Poole was treated and released.

The suspect, 26-year-old Austin Patrick Hall, was later arrested in Brierfield after a large manhunt that involved many agencies.

Here are the funeral arrangements for Deputy Brad Johnson:

Friday, July 8:

Visitation

University of Montevallo

Student Activity Center

8:30-11:30AM – Law Enforcement

9:00-11:30AM – Public

Funeral

University of Montevallo

Student Activity Center

12:00PM

Graveside

Pineland Cemetery, Centreville