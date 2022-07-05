Heat Advisory Back in Effect; Continued Hot, Humid, Daily Storms

by Ryan Stinnett

ROUTINE JULY WEATHER: It is that time of year where the weather in Alabama won’t change much from day to day. Look for partly sunny, hot, humid days with random, scattered showers and thunderstorms firing up during the afternoon and evening hours. Most of the summer soakers will come from 2PM-10PM and odds of any one place getting wet are in the 30–50 percent range most of this week. Afternoon highs will be in the 92-97 degree range for most communities, and a “heat advisory” has been issued for much of Central Alabama as heat index values climb to over the 105° danger range. This advisory will likely be in effect through Sunday.

Each Day, just keep an eye on radar trends if you have outdoor events; there is no way of knowing in advance exactly when and where summer storms pop up in advance.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We will roll with a persistence forecast Saturday and Sunday, as both days will be hot and humid, with those random, pop-up afternoon storm. Highs will remain in the low to mid 90s.

NEXT WEEK: The upper ridge stays in place across the southern U.S…it will remain hot and humid, with pop-up afternoon storms possible daily. Highs will remain in the 90-95 degree range, which is what we expect here in mid-July.

IN THE TROPICS: The Atlantic basin is quiet and no development is expected this week or through the upcoming weekend. Bonnie is a hurricane and moving west in the eastern Pacific. I want to apologize for saying Bonnie would become Darby once it crossed into the Pacific. That use to be the case, but the WMO (World Meteorological Organization) changed the rule and as long as it maintains the dominant circulation, it can keep the original name…the Eastern Pacific will have two “B” storms this year.

Have an incredible and blessed Tuesday!!!

Ryan