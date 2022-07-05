SERIES PREMIERE 7/7: Generation Gap – “To Infinity Stones and Beyond!
The SERIES PREMIERE of Generation Gap airs July 7th at 8PM on your local ABC32!
“To Infinity Stones and Beyond!” – Host Kelly Ripa hosts the new comedy quiz game show where teams of seniors and juniors are challenged to answer questions about pop culture from each other’s generations in the series premiere of “Generation Gap,” airing THURSDAY, JULY 7 at 8PM, on ABC32. Ryan Seacrest makes a special surprise appearance during the “Who Am I” challenge, and the winning team’s chance at a bonus prize is left up to their youngest family member in the “Toddler’s Choice.”