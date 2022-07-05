Summer Heat Cranks Up Again!

by Shane Butler

Our summer heat won’t be holding back this week. We’re facing temps in the upper 90s with heat indices around 105. It’s an all to familiar weather pattern but some relief may arrive over the weekend. In the mean time, hot and humid conditions will prevail through the work week. Isolated showers and storms will be possible each afternoon but not everyone will see them. These summertime pop-up storms can pack a punch. You can expect some of the storms to produce heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Over the weekend, a frontal boundary will work into the state. This boundary will help increase our chance for showers and storms. Temps will retreat slightly into the lower 90s Sunday. That will be mainly due to increased clouds and rain activity. Looking ahead into next week, we see typical summertime weather conditions. Basically a partly sunny sky with isolated afternoon showers or storms. Temps will be running about average for this time of the year. Afternoon highs will top out in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the lower to mid 70s.