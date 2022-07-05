Typical Summer Pattern In Place

by Riley Blackwell

TUESDAY: Temperatures started warming up quickly so far, with several places already in the mid 80s and heat index values already in the 90s. There is a high pressure to our south, which is helping funnel in moisture from the Gulf, which is helping pull in moisture for those elevated dew points and providing moisture for those afternoon showers and storms. Highs today will be in the mid 90s, feel like values nearing or exceeding 106°, and random afternoon showers and storms which not everybody will receive. This evening, rain will begin to taper off in the early evening hours, leaving us with cloudy skies early, before clearing late. Lows will be in the mid 70s once again.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will feature more of the same weather, with random afternoon storms and temperatures in the mid 90s. The only main difference for tomorrow is temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer than today. Rain chances appear to be a touch less widespread as well, but random, isolated storms are still possible in the afternoon hours.

WEEK AHEAD: This week will feature mid to upper 90s for temperatures, a Heat Advisory that will likely be extended through Sunday, and random afternoon showers and storms. The forecast will remain mostly unchanged, as is normal for this time of year.

Stay Hydrated everyone!