UPDATE: Montgomery Police Chief Issues Statement after String of Fatal Shootings

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert has issued a statement after a series of three fatal shootings over the long Fourth of July holiday weekend.

As Alabama News Network has reported, these were the people killed:

67-year-old Rufus McCants, who was found with a gunshot wound on North Ripley Street from a shooting that police believe happened somewhere else.

21-year-old Deagan Miller was found with a fatal gunshot wound on Boardwalk Boulevard.

45-year-old Alfredo Pantaleon was found with a fatal gunshot wound on Harris Street.

There were several other shootings and a stabbing over the weekend that did not involve fatalities.

Chief Albert released this statement:

“Year to date, we have 30 homicides compared to 40 homicides this time last year. One homicide is still too many.

“MPD’s Homicide Division works tirelessly to bring closure to the families that are affected by these heinous acts of violence. We will continue to work with our local, state and federal partners to bring harsher sentences to violent offenders.

“We have been working tirelessly to strengthen our relationship with the community in order for them to continue to provide the information needed to solve these cases. Our clearance rate has been above the national average for the duration of the pandemic when homicide rates across the nation were climbing nationally.

“Although we see progress in our fight against crime, MPD will continue to be tough on crime and kind to the community.”

It was just last week that the Montgomery Police Department reported a 34% drop in homicides.