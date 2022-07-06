Edmundite Missions Celebrates 85th Anniversary

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Edmundite Missions celebrates 85 years of meeting the needs of people in Selma and the surrounding communities.

President & CEO Chad McEachern says the non-profit is preparing for the future. Even as it reflects on — and celebrates it’s past.

“Eighty-five years to the day, Father Frank Casey and Father Barney Perro arrived here in Selma, Alabama. The faith was there. But these folks were in dire poverty,” he said. “So, from the moment they arrived they started handing out sandwiches out the back door of the house in which they lived.

The Mission now serves hundreds of hot meals to people twice a day — 365 days a year — at it’s Bosco Nutrition Center.

“I come here every day,” said J.D. Ford of Perry County.

“Cause it’s a blessing. To me it is a blessing. I like it. I like what they doing, that’s. You don’t find that everywhere.”

“Helping people out. Sho’ll is,” said Mozelle Woods of Marion.

In addition to food — the mission also provides clothing — rental and bill pay assistance — and even hosts health clinics.

“We respond to the community. We do corporal works of mercy every day. Food — clothing — and shelter, plus. Truly turning our services into solutions in the communities in which we serve,” said McEachern.

“That’s good they do all that. That’s good,” said Ford. “Cause in some places they don’t have this.”

The Mission’s new community recreation center will allow it to continue to expand it’s education and youth services.

“The Mission was just awarded $1.6 million dollars through the Sisters Initiative at the Hilton Foundation to expand our educational programs and work with our youth,” McEachern said.

The Missions also has a new administrative office building currently under construction.