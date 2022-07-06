Greenville City Councilman Donates Salary

by Teresa Lawson

Greenville native and Greenville city council member Jae’Ques Brown is pledging to give his yearly councilman salary of $8,400 to youth and educational development in Greenville, Al. His plan is to give the total sum of his $8400 salary to the school systems as well as youth programs.

The bulk of those funds will be given as scholarships to seniors graduating from both Greenville High School and Fort Dale Academy. $6,000 are allotted for those scholarships that will help send six seniors to college or vocational school. Three seniors will be chosen from Greenville High school and three seniors chosen from Fort Dale Academy with each student receiving $1,000 in scholarship money. The remaining $2,400 will go to two local community organizations who are doing their part to enhance youth development in Greenville.

In addition to serving the community as a member of the city council Jae’Ques is also a Butler County School Bus Driver. We spoke with Butler County Schools Superintendent Joseph Eiland who says quote: “Jae’Ques is a great Butler County Employee. We are so proud to see him making a difference and giving his salary to the school system and to the community he serves”

The chosen organizations will receive funding prior to December 2022 and all scholarships will be rewarded May 2023.