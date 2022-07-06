Heat Advisory Extended Through At Least Thursday

by Ryan Stinnett

HEAT ADVISORY CONTINUES: The upper-ridge in place across the Deep South is causing our heat levels to rise. The days are hot and humid with highs in mid to upper 90s, and dew points are in the low to mid 70s. The combination of hot temps and high humidity are pushing those heat index values over 105° and that is in the danger range for Central Alabama. For this reason, the Heat Advisory is back in effect for Central Alabama. This will continue through tomorrow and likely Friday.

We note for South and Southwest Alabama, Heat Advisory criteria is 108°, and why at this time no Advisory is in effect for these locations. Advisory or not, it is very hot everywhere.

The only heat relief will come from those random, scattered showers and thunderstorms firing up during the afternoon and evening hours. Most of the summer soakers will come from 2PM-10PM and odds of any one place getting wet are in the 20-40 percent range most days. Just keep an eye on radar trends if you have outdoor events going on this week. There is no way of knowing in advance exactly when and where summer storms pop up in advance. Also, summer storms produce tremendous amounts of lightning…When Thunder Roars, Head Indoors!!!

WEEKEND & NEXT WEEK: The ridge looks to weaken a tad, allowing for slightly cooler temperatures and better rain chances starting this weekend and into next week. Overall expect highs in the low 90s, which is what we expect here in mid-July. Rain chances will be in the 30-50 percent range most days, and again, the greatest coverage of storms will come during the afternoon and evening hours.

IN THE TROPICS: The Atlantic basin is quiet and no development is expected this week or through the upcoming weekend.

Stay cool and have a wonderful Wednesday!!!

Ryan