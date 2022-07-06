Montgomery Man Charged in Death of Two-Year-Old Boy

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a Montgomery man has been charged with capital murder in the death of a two-year-old boy.

Police say 33-year-old Lauren Haggard, Sr., is charged with killing Lauren Haggard, Jr.

Police say on Tuesday at about 2:40PM, they and fire medics were called to the 3600 block of Berkley Drive to a call of a person deceased. Investigators say Haggard, Jr. had sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Police say they believe the boy’s death happened between Friday, July 1, and Tuesday, July 5, at 3PM. They say Haggard, Sr. did intentionally kill the boy by physical assault causing significant blunt-force injuries.

The boy was pronounced dead at 3PM on July 5 at Baptist Medical Center South.

Haggard, Sr. has been taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Police have released no other information, but are asking anyone with information to call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.