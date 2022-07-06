Montgomery Police Searching for 4 Suspects after Robbery Near Chantilly Parkway

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police need your help finding four suspects accused of being involved in a business robbery near Chantilly Parkway.

Investigators have released photos of suspects involved the armed robbery, which happened at a business in the 9200 block of Boyd-Cooper Parkway, which is between Chantilly Parkway and EastChase Parkway, just off of Interstate 85.

The robbery happened at about 9:40PM Sunday, July 3.

Video surveillance shows a partial picture of one of the suspect’s faces. No other information has been released, including the name of the business.

If you have information to help police, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.