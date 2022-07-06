Montgomery to Launch Health Initiative with Free Kickoff Event

by Alabama News Network Staff

The City of Montgomery is launching the Central Alabama Neighborhood Health Initiative with a free kickoff event.

A kickoff party will be held Saturday, July 9, with food trucks, live music, cooking demonstrations, Zumba, dancing and more.

It will run from 10AM to 3PM at the Tuskegee University Urban Agriculture Innovation Center, 595 Grady Street, which is between S. Holt Street and Rosa Parks Avenue.

It will be a family-friendly event with activities for all ages, including free food.

Some activities include:

· Opportunities to donate to LifeSouth

· COVID-19 testing

· Licensed medical professionals

· Library card registration

· Tours the Agriculture Innovation Center

· Cooking demonstrations

· Exercise demonstrations and yoga

· Educational segments from local healthcare organizations

The campaign is made possible thanks to a $3.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Office of Minority Health.