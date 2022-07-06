Mural Dedicated to Butler County Country Music Legends

by Carrington Cole

The town of Greenville held a dedications and ribbon cutting ceremony for their newest ‘Waiting for the Light’ mural.

The mural features Butler County native and country music legend Hank Williams, Sr. and his mentor Rufus ‘Teetot’ Payne. The beautiful mural was created by local Greenville artist and business owner Stacey Edwards who designed the piece around the country song ‘Wait for the Light to Shine.’

The Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce received a grant from Alabama Power to fund the creation of the mural.

This is the fourth mural in Greenville in a series of murals to be featured in the ‘Camellia City Mural Trail’ project.