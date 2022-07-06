New Pike Road Superintendent Excited About Upcoming School Year

by Ja Nai Wright

Pike Road Schools will enter the school year with a new superintendent. Dr. Lankford is settling into his new role as the pike road superintendent, he says that he is excited about the journey and the expansion within the pike road school system.

He was previously the superintendent in Alexander City. He says that most importantly he wants to ensure student success.

He also says the most challenging part about making a transition from one system to the next is being familiar with the community and the people that live and work in the area. Dr. Lankford says he was excited about the opportunity to come and be a part of pike road.