Rain Chances Gradually Increasing

by Shane Butler

High pressure over the deep south is helping to keep our weather hot and humid. Temps will manage mid to upper 90s for highs but it’s going to feel more like 105 to 110 degrees when you look at the heat index. That’s the heat and humidity combined and that can feel rough when you’re outside for extended periods. Just remember to slow down and try to take it a little easier during these really hot days. We suggest you stay hydrated and take a few more breaks during the peak heating hours. We see this hot period lingering into Saturday but increasing rain chances may help us a bit Sunday. A frontal boundary moving towards the state will help generate more clouds and rain activity. As a result, temps will come down a bit and that may be just enough to take us out of triple digit heat indices. Lower 90s are more likely for Monday and Tuesday but mid 90s are coming back towards the middle of next week. Rain chances go down early next week but it’s looking better for widespread coverage of rain/storms towards the latter half of next week.