Very Hot Into The Weekend

by Riley Blackwell

WEDNESDAY: As with the past several days, a High pressure system to our south has been funneling in warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico, giving us some extreme humidity levels. We are seasonably warm for this time of year, but mixing in the humidity has given us very dangerous heat index levels. Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 90s across the area, and heat index values nearing the 105-110° range. We are expecting some rain and storms to form in the area, but unfortunately we are expecting these to form earlier in the day, so we will still be receiving plenty of afternoon heat. Be sure to take it easy today and stay inside if possible, and STAY HYDRATED!!!

THURSDAY: Thursday’s forecast will not be much of a change from Wednesday. We’re expecting even warmer actual temperatures, and heat index values could even pass that 110° mark. Of course, rain and storms will be likely in the afternoon. These storms will be very hit or miss, and some folks will not even see rain throughout the day. Highs will be in the upper 90s, and heat index values potentially getting over 110°.

WEEK AHEAD: Until the weekend, the forecast remains largely unchanged. Extreme heat and humidity, the chance for afternoon showers and storms, and muggy nights will be the same forecast. Once the weekend arrives, a “cold” front will be moving into the area, mainly bringing us higher rain chances for the weekend. Temperatures will be in the low 90s, so the heat is still there, but more rain will help it feel a bit cooler than what we’ve been seeing this week.