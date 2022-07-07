$1,000 Reward Offered to Solve Montgomery Murder Case

by Alabama News Network Staff

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward in the hopes of solving the murder of Jaterious Gantt.

As Alabama News Network has reported, Gantt, who was 30 years old, was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound in the 3500 block of Manley Drive at around midnight on May 31.

Investigators are asking for help from the public if anyone was present during the time of the shooting. They are also asking for any information on possible suspects and vehicles involved.

If you have a tip to help police, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.