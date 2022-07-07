2022 World Games: July 7-17 in Birmingham

by Alabama News Network Staff

The eyes of the world will be on Birmingham for the 2022 World Games.

The event runs from July 7-17 at various locations in and near the Magic City. An estimated 3,600 athletes from more than 100 countries will be competing in more than 30 athletic events.

Preparations have been going on for years. The event was supposed to happen in 2021, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is usually held the year following the Olympics.

More than 600 medals will be awarded, including 200 gold medals for the champion in each sport.

The games are expected to generate an economic impact of $256 million for Birmingham.

This will be the first World Games hosted in the United States since the inaugural World Games in Santa Clara, California, in 1981. This is the event’s 40th anniversary.

2022 WORLD GAMES RESOURCES

Schedule of events

Ticket information

Event Venues

FAQ