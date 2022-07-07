Alabama Forestry Commission Worker from Deatsville Killed in Tower Accident

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Forestry Commission says an employee from Deatsville has been killed in an accident involving a communications tower.

The commission says 36-year-old Brett Savage, a communications technician, died Wednesday afternoon in Washington County, which is north of Mobile.

The commission says he was helping a crew remove a communications tower when it unexpectedly fell, killing him instantly. Savage had worked for the Alabama Forestry Commission for the past three months.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones of Brett,” said State Forester Rick Oates. “All of us at the Alabama Forestry Commission are terribly saddened by his loss.”

The accident is under investigation.