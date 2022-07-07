Attorney Fred Gray Receives Presidential Medal Of Freedom

by Ja Nai Wright

Attorney Fred Gray was honored today with the presidential medal of freedom, the highest award a civilian can receive. The crowd erupted as attorney Fred Gray is awarded the presidential medal of freedom. President Biden called him:

“One of the most important civil rights lawyers in our history.”

President Biden awarded Fred Gray on behalf of all the contributions he has made to help shape america during the civil rights era. Attorney gray also shared a statement after receiving the award, it says in part: I humbly accept this award on behalf of all those clients, who during the past 67 years trusted me to handle their legal cases. Many of those cases resulted in breaking down the walls of segregation and changing the landscape in America.

