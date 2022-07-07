Heat Advisory Continues; Strong Storm Threat in the Days Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

HEAT ADVISORY CONTINUES: Not much change in the forecast as the upper-ridge remains in place across the Deep South. Our heat levels are rising as the days are very hot and very humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s, and dew points are in the low to mid 70s. The combination of hot temps and high humidity are pushing those heat index values over 105° and that is in the danger range for Central Alabama. For this reason, the Heat Advisory continues today and through at least Friday for all of Central Alabama.

The only heat relief will come from those random, scattered showers and thunderstorms firing up during the afternoon and evening hours. Most of the summer soakers will come from 2PM-10PM and odds of any one place getting wet are in the 20-40 percent range most days. Just keep an eye on radar trends if you have outdoor events going on this week, there is no way of knowing in advance exactly when and where summer storms pop up in advance.

WEEKEND & NEXT WEEK: The ridge looks to weaken a tad, allowing for slightly cooler temperatures and better rain chances starting this weekend and into next week. Overall expect highs in the low to mid 90s, which is what we expect here in mid-July. Rain chances will be in the 40-60 percent range most days, and again, the greatest coverage of storms will come during the afternoon and evening hours.

We also note that Big HEAT means Big STORMS and each day there could be a few strong to severe storms with damaging winds the main threat.

IN THE TROPICS: The Atlantic basin is quiet and no development is expected this week or through the upcoming weekend.

Have an amazing day!!!

Ryan