Marche Johnson Introduces Christmas in July

by Ja Nai Wright

Councilwoman Marche Johnson is doing something special for senior citizens in her district. She is calling it Christmas in July. The councilwoman will be choosing 5 senior citizens ages 65 and up as well as disabled, who are in urgent need for home repairs. Anyone can volunteer for this project, but there is a need for certain skills like construction pluming, painting or even lawn work.

The application period for seniors is open now. Seniors must fill out an application online which includes providing proof of identity and proof of a deed along with a description of what repairs are needed. Application deadline will be on July 20th. Johnson says once the seniors are chosen she will contact them July 25th to schedule repairs and assign volunteers for each project which will begin the first week of August.

Click here to fill out the Application!!