One on One with Incoming Selma School Superintendent

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A new superintendent will be taking the reigns at Selma City Schools this school year.

Incoming superintendent — Dr. Zickeyous Byrd — is an experienced educator — with a track record of success.

“Facing challenging situations, I look at it as a way to really to help students. And so, that’s my driving force,” he said.

Byrd has a reputation for taking under-performing schools — and turning them around. It’s an ability that he says is born out of his own personal education experience.

“I have always gone in, looked at the issues. And I’ve always come up with a plan to address those issues,” Byrd said.

“I can’t sleep at night if I feel that we are short changing our students. Our students deserve opportunities in life. It is our duty to prepare them to be ready for what’s to come. And so that’s what we have to do every single day.”

Byrd says he plans to put the main focus of education at Selma City Schools — back on students. And make teachers — a top priority.

“I believe my job is to knock down all barriers for teachers. I have to make sure that I clear the way, all of the obstacles that may prevent them from giving their very best every single day. That means all the unnecessary paperwork. That means all the unnecessary meetings. I need teachers to be 100% focused on the task that is at hand. And that is making sure that all of their students are successful every single day.”

The Selma City School district has ten schools — and serves about 2500 students.