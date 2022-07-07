Some Heat Relief On The Way

by Shane Butler

We continue under a rather hot and humid weather pattern. Temps will reach the mid to upper 90s for highs but heat indices will range between 105 to 110 degrees. Some relief will come from those afternoon showers and storms but not all of us see them. We do see our rain chances increasing as we head into the upcoming weekend. Moisture will be on the rise as a frontal boundary approaches the state. Scattered showers and storms will become more widespread. Some storms could even become severe Saturday. The main threat will be damaging wind gust. Rain and storms are more likely as the front hovers over us Sunday. Clouds and rain activity should help knock the heat down a bit and high temps drop in to the lower 90s Sunday into next week. In the mean time, we suggest you stay hydrated and take it a little easier through at least Saturday.