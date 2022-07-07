Still Hot, Still Humid, But Relief Comes This Weekend

by Riley Blackwell

THURSDAY: Today will feature more of the same weather that we’ve seen the past several days: hot and humid afternoons, with the chance for showers and storms. Not everybody should expect to see rain today, as we are expecting the majority of the area to see sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, and heat index values will be in the 105-110° range, with the potential for a few degrees higher in some spots.

FRIDAY: Friday will once again feature similar weather to what we have been seeing. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values could easily eclipse the 110° mark. However, model data is giving a higher chance and coverage for rain and storms tomorrow afternoon, which will provide some heat relief!

WEEK AHEAD: We have some big weather changes coming this weekend, as a cold front will be bringing rain and storms to the area come Saturday and Sunday. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, as the Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Alabama in a 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts up to 60mph, and heavy rain at times. After the weekend, temperatures will hover in the low 90s, before another front will move through later in the week!