WATCH: Civil Rights Attorney Fred Gray Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom

by Alabama News Network Staff

Legendary civil rights attorney Fred Gray and 16 others have received the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House.

Gray is internationally known for having represented Rosa Parks, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and others in a career that helped change the nation.

Gray, who is 91 and still practices law from his office in Tuskegee, was nominated by Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell.

FRED GRAY RELEASES STATEMENT AS HE RECEIVES MEDAL

Others honored at the ceremony included actor Denzel Washington, the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain, U.S. women’s national soccer team player Megan Rapinoe and late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian honor in the U.S.

See the entire ceremony below. Fast-forward to 44:40 to see President Biden award the medal to Gray.