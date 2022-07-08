Hot for Today and Tomorrow, Heat Relief On The Way

by Riley Blackwell

FRIDAY: Friday started off like every other day this week, with a very muggy morning and plentiful sunshine. A Heat Advisory for Wilcox, Covington, Butler, and Crenshaw counties until 7pm today, with the rest of our area under that advisory until tomorrow at 7pm. Heat index values could get as high as 110° across the area, which is extremely dangerous. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s across the area today, but showers and storms are likely this afternoon.

SATURDAY: Saturday will feature some weather changes in the forecast. Highs will still be in the mid to upper 90s, but strong to severe storms are also likely in the afternoon. A cold front will be moving its way through the area in the afternoon, which will bring numerous storms to the area that could produce damaging wind gusts up to 60mph.

The threat will be fairly widespread, and there could also be a flooding threat in the stronger storms.

WEEK AHEAD: Sunday will also feature a fairly widespread coverage of rain and storms, but the severity is not quite as there as Saturday. After the weekend, temperatures will not be as hot throughout next week. Temperatures are forecast to be in the low 90s, which is average for us this time of year. The pattern of random afternoon showers and storms also comes back, as we saw several days this week with little rain in the afternoon hours. Stay hydrated everyone!!