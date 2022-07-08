Man Killed, Woman Injured in Montgomery Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a man has been killed and a woman injured in a shooting.

Police say the shooting happened at about 4:05 this afternoon in the 600 block of North Pass Road. That’s just off Coliseum Boulevard, north of the Northern Boulevard.

Police say at the scene, they found the man dead of a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t believed to be life threatening.

Police have launched a homicide investigation. They say there have been no arrests and there is no additional information available for release.