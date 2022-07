by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they’ve made an arrest in a man’s shooting death on July 4.

Police say they’ve charged 19-year-old Demarcus Knox of Montgomery with murder.

Knox is accused of shooting 45-year-old Alfredo Pantaleon Rosales of Montgomery. Rosales was found in the 3300 block of Harris Street just before 8:30AM that morning.

According to court records, Knox’s bond amount is $1.5 million.