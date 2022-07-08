Showers & Storms Likely This Weekend

by Shane Butler

An active weather pattern is ahead for us over the weekend and most of next week. A frontal boundary will push its way into the state Saturday. Showers and storms are likely with most occurring during the afternoon hours. Some of the storms could be strong and possibly severe. The main threats will be damaging winds up to 60 mph, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning strikes. Be sure to head in doors when thunder roars. The heat will still be an issue for some areas Saturday. Heat indices will reach 105 to 110 degrees. The rain and storms will help knock the heat down in spots. The frontal boundary will push southward and hover over us for several days. This boundary will serve as the focal point for additional showers and storms throughout the weekend and next week. Temps do come down a bit due to clouds and rain activity. It’s looking more like the upper 80s to lower 90s through most of next week. Enjoy your weekend and stay safe out there!