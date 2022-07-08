Strong Storms and a Heat Advisory

by Ryan Stinnett

BIG HEAT, BIG STORMS: It is another very hot and very humid day with highs in the mid to upper 90s, and dew points are in the low to mid 70s. The combination of hot temps and high humidity is causing heat index values over 105° and the Heat Advisory continues today and tomorrow for most of Alabama.

By this afternoon, random, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be firing up, and some of these could be on the strong side. The SPC has defined a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) for the eastern half of the state. There is potential for a few wet microbursts this afternoon (localized areas of strong straight line winds) with stronger storms that form.

Again, keep an eye on radar trends if you have outdoor events going on, there is no way of knowing in advance exactly when and where summer storms pop up in advance.

WEEKEND WEATHER: The ridge slides back to the west some, allowing heat levels to come down some. Also, it will allow northwest flow aloft, and that will allow for complexes of storms to roll into Alabama this weekend. We will have a mix of sun and clouds both days with a higher coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Still, it won’t everywhere, but any one spot stands a 60-70 percent chance of seeing at least one shower or storm over the weekend. We note SPC has all of Alabama in a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) of severe storms Saturday… again the main threat will come from strong gusty winds with heavier storms. Highs this weekend will range from the low to mid 90s.

INTO NEXT WEEK: For now, much of the week looks routine for mid-July. It will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s most days with those randomly scattered afternoon storms.

IN THE TROPICS: The Atlantic basin is quiet and no development is expected this week or through the upcoming weekend.

Have a fantastic Friday!!!

Ryan