UPDATE: GoFundMe Set Up for Family of Elmore County Man Killed in Tower Collapse

by Alabama News Network Staff

A GoFundMe donation campaign has been set up for the family of an Elmore County man who was killed when a communications tower fell.

As Alabama News Network has reported, 36-year-old Brett Savage of Deatsville was working for the Alabama Forestry Commission as a communications technician.

The commission says he was helping a crew remove a communications tower in Washington County on Wednesday when it unexpectedly fell, killing him instantly.

His brother Dusty Savage has set up the GoFundMe to help Savage’s wife and five children.

“There is no one on earth like him and he was loved by anyone that met him. He adored his wife Kasey and was a awesome dad and hero to all of his kids. I had the privilege of calling him my brother. He was an amazing person and the best little brother anyone could ask for,” Dusty Savage wrote.

If you would like to donate, click this link to the GoFundMe page.