Work Starts Monday on Interstate 65 Bridge over Alabama River in Montgomery

The Alabama Department of Transportation is planning to start repairs on the I-65 Alabama River Bridge in Montgomery on Monday evening.

Weather permitting, crews will begin maintenance work on the northbound side of the bridge at 8:30PM. The work is expected to run from 8:30PM to 5:00AM Monday through Wednesday.

On Thursday, July 14, work will begin at approximately 9:00AM with the goal to be complete that afternoon before evening traffic.

ALDOT says one lane will remain open while crews are working, but to expect delays.

 

