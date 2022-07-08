Work Starts Monday on Interstate 65 Bridge over Alabama River in Montgomery
The Alabama Department of Transportation is planning to start repairs on the I-65 Alabama River Bridge in Montgomery on Monday evening.
Weather permitting, crews will begin maintenance work on the northbound side of the bridge at 8:30PM. The work is expected to run from 8:30PM to 5:00AM Monday through Wednesday.
On Thursday, July 14, work will begin at approximately 9:00AM with the goal to be complete that afternoon before evening traffic.
ALDOT says one lane will remain open while crews are working, but to expect delays.