Dominoes Players from Across U.S. Flock to Andalusia for World Tournament

by Alabama News Network Staff

Dominoes players from across the country are in Andalusia for the World Championship Domino Tournament, which is a tradition dating back to 1976.

The tournament has given out more than $1 million in cash prizes over the years. But more than the money, the competitors enjoy the fellowship and the fun.

“We come every year to compete. There are six of us that come in a van. We just have a good time,” competitor Pat Henke told Alabama News Network. He and his friends drove 800 miles from Texas to attend.

“It’s the most prestigious tournament in the country to win,” Travis Newsome of Illinois said.

While some have played for years, others are just beginning to discover a love for dominoes. They are the children and the grandchildren of the adult competitors, who get to play in teen and child divisions.

“A lot of grandparents and parents that have played here continue to teach their kids,” World Championship Domino Tournament Chairwoman Jennifer McClung said.

The tournament is a fundraiser for the Andalusia Rotary Club. The event takes place over a two-day period each July.