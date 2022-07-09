Man, Juvenile Critically Hurt in Tuskegee Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tuskegee police are investigating a shooting that left a man and a juvenile male with critical injuries.

Police say they were called to the 200 block of Yancey Circle at about 7:17PM Friday. They have identified the adult victim as 20-year-old Marquez Washington. They say he and the juvenile are both from Tuskegee.

They are both receiving treatment at an area hospital.

If you have information about this shooting, call Tuskegee police at (334) 439-7709 extension 16 for the investigation division or (334) 439-2536 extension 24 for the Secret Witness line.