by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a man has been killed in a crash in Lowndes County.

State troopers say 48-year-old Joshua Brown of Tuscaloosa was driving a pickup truck that entered a curve, left the road and overturned.

Investigators say he was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

The wreck happened on Old Selma Road, about one mile north of Burkville, at about 11:35PM Friday.