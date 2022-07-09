Man Shot and Killed, Woman Injured on Troy Highway in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a man has been killed in a shooting on Troy Highway that also left a woman injured.

Police say at about 11:31PM Friday, they were called to the 4400 block of Troy Highway. That is between Eastern Boulevard and Bell Road.

Police say they found the body of 55-year-old James Cobb of Montgomery.

They woman suffered what is believed to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital.

Police have now launched a homicide investigation. If you have information that could help them, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.