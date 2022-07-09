Strong to Severe Storms Likely This Evening

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: A round of rain and storms moved through the area earlier this morning, but was mainly confined to east of I-65 and south of I-85. These storms have produced torrential rain and flooding, as well as frequent lightning. However, not everybody received the early rain; Selma at one point saw heat index values over 110°. This evening round of rain and storms will be more widespread in nature, and more of the area will receive rain. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Autauga, Lowndes, Dallas, Perry, and Marengo counties until 10pm tonight. The main threat will be damaging winds up to 60mph. After the threat has passed, lows will be in the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

SUNDAY: Sunday will feature a lower rain chance than today, but random afternoon showers and storms are likely. Highs will be in the low 90s across the area, with partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Sunday will be more like a normal summer day as opposed to a wet and stormy Saturday.

WEEK AHEAD: This week will feature a very wet and active pattern. There is a decent rain chance nearly every day in the coming week, but those rain chances will begin to diminish as we get closer to next weekend. Temperatures will hover in the upper 80s and low 90s most days.