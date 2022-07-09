Tuskegee Celebrates Inaugural Watermelon Festival

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

The city of Tuskegee celebrated its first watermelon festival in downtown and along the stretch of N. Main St. to the farmers market.

It was a festival celebrating a tradition of watermelon and fun for the family making certain to support local farmers and celebrate good health.

There were about 15 or 20 vendors on site with along with COVID-19 vaccinations.

The watermelon festival kicked off at 8A.M. Saturday morning, there was a watermelon eating and carving contest, a biggest watermelon contest, and a seed spitting contest.

300 watermelons were given away at the festival.

