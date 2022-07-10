i-Team Follow-Up: What Changes Do People in West Montgomery Want?

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network brought you an i-Team special report on plans to bring new homes and businesses to West Montgomery. But what do people in that area want most?

We hit the streets to find out.

As we showed you in our i-Team special report: New Hope for West Montgomery, Mayor Steven Reed hopes to use Birmingham as an example. That city built the Birmingham CrossPlex, which is a 750,000 square foot athletic and meeting space which has spurred new development in a part of the city that some say had been neglected for far too long.

In Montgomery, the Whitewater facility is under construction not far from where residents hope to see the same type of redevelopment.

At the farmer’s market on Fairview Avenue, owner Flora Brown wants to see the area simply look better.

“The streetscape needs trees, put more greenery in the area,” she said.

Others want more restaurants and clothing stores.

One business that is thriving in West Montgomery is The King’s Canvas, an art studio space.

“We started with the art, and the art draws people to this area,” owner Kevin King said.

The building housing The King’s Canvas has a huge mural on the outside, which welcomes people to West Montgomery. That has attracted other businesses to the space, which is on Oak Street, just west of Interstate 65.

King says as the area gets new life, he hopes the culture of West Montgomery is never erased because it is an important part of the city’s overall fabric.