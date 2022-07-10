Juvenile Boy Killed in Montgomery Accidental Shooting

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police say a juvenile is dead after suffering from an accidental gunshot wound.

Lieutenant Raymond Carson of MPD says police responded to a Montgomery hospital at about 2:30P.M.

At the hospital officers made contact with the juvenile male who was pronounced dead.

Police say investigation revealed that the juvenile was accidentally shot in the 3300 block of Fountain Lane.

Montgomery police did not release the age of the deceased juvenile.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing , police did not release any additional information.