Not as Hot This Week, But Still Rainy

by Riley Blackwell

SUNDAY: The cold front is currently hovering just to our north, but will move it’s way through this evening. Isolated showers are possible as the front moves through, but that chance remains fairly low. Highs have been below average today as well, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Cloud cover has been fairly dense today, and that cloud cover will persist into the evening hours. Lows tonight will be in the mid 70s, and conditions will be warm and muggy.

MONDAY: Monday will start a week filled with daily rain chances, but temperatures below average. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s across the area, and of course there will be a chance for random afternoon showers and storms.

WEEK AHEAD: This week will be a big time change from what we had last week. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s nearly every day. But something that has not changed is the chance for random afternoon showers and storms. The front that’s moving through now will stall near the coast, and will slowly move northward for the next several days, which will bring those rain and storms. In the second half of the week, another cold front will move its way through and bring more chances for rain.