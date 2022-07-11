Daily Rounds Of Showers & Storms

by Shane Butler

We head into the work week with a decent chance for rain and storms each afternoon. A frontal boundary remains stalled over the southern half of the state and there’s lots of tropical moisture streaming into the state. A board area of low pressure over the northern gulf has established a steady flow of tropical moisture into the area. This will help support daily rounds of showers and storms. These will be tropical downpours capable of gusty winds, frequent lightning strikes and possibly hail. It will become a familiar weather pattern throughout the week. The heat does back down just bit. An increase in rain and clouds should aid in holding afternoon highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. This looks to be the trend through the week and upcoming weekend.