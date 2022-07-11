Less Hot, Still Humid, More Rain Throughout This Week

by Ben Lang

Many locations were quite sunny early Monday morning across central and south Alabama. However, cloud-cover increased by midday, with isolated showers and storms ongoing prior to noon. Additional showers and storms form Monday afternoon, though as usual in July, some locations miss out on rain. Other locations may receive torrential rain for a short time. Rain coverage remains isolated into the evening, but ultimately falls to zero overnight.

Outside of rain, the sky remains partly to mostly cloudy Monday afternoon. Temperatures remain near or below average for this time of year, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. The sky remains partly to mostly cloudy Monday night, with lows in the low to mid 70s. Tuesday may remain mostly cloudy, with additional afternoon showers or storms. Clouds and rain hold highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. However, rain coverage may remain lower than Monday.

After Tuesday, daytime rain coverage gradually rises through the end of the week. An area of low pressure developing in the north-central Gulf of Mexico may enhance the rain chance each day. The national hurricane center gives the low a 30% chance to become a tropical cyclone within the next five days. However, the greatest impact from the low looks like rain to central and south Alabama.

Elevated rain chances mean less heat throughout the week. In fact, many locations may experience afternoon highs shy of 90° for one or more days. Daytime rain chances remain healthy this weekend, with a scattered coverage of showers and storms. High temperatures remain below average, near 90° Saturday and Sunday. The early part of next week looks similar, with scattered daytime showers and storms and highs near 90°.