New Initiative to Address Panhandling in Montgomery

by Carrington Cole

Panhandlers are seen all over Montgomery County, mostly near high traffic roadways which has led to many injuries and fatalities from motorists. A new initiative will go into effect regarding panhandling across Montgomery County.

Central Alabama Community Foundation has partnered with the City of Montgomery and the Montgomery County Commission to create the ‘Give Smart Montgomery’ giving initiative. The new initiative will award grant monies to local non-profits with proven track records to assist struggling panhandlers with chronic homelessness, mental health challenges, and substance abuse.

Grant applications open August 1 and will be a rolling application process with no set end date. Non-profits can apply at Central Alabama Community Foundation’s website.

If you want to give toward the ‘Give Smart Montgomery’ initiative, text GIVEMGM to 44321.