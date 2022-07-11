Officials Working to Repair Gas Leak in Pike Road

by Alabama News Network Staff

Emergency crews are on the scene of a gas leak in Pike Road.

The natural gas leak is at the intersection of Chantilly Parkway and Vaughn Road. The intersection is currently shut down and crews are urging drivers to find an alternate route.

Officials with Spire Energy said the leak is the result of a contractor doing some work in the area and accidentally damaged the gas line.

Spire tells Alabama News Network that once the gas valve has been turned off, the road will reopen. Crews will then work to repair the line.

Stay with Alabama News Network for the latest regarding this developing story.