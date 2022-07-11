Wife of Greenville Police Officer Dies after being Hit by Car, Suspect in Custody

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident over the weekend that left one woman dead.

The incident happened at a gathering outside of the Greenville city limits.

Officials say two women were outside arguing. The argument then escalated and one of the women struck the other with her car. The female victim later died.

Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn confirmed to Alabama News Network that the victim, who has not been identified, is the wife of a Greenville police officer.

A suspect is in custody and charges are pending.

Alabama News Network has reached out the Butler County Sheriff’s Office for more information.